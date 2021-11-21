El Paso

Airline Worker Fatally Shot at El Paso Airport Parking Lot

By The Associated Press

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-73V jet departs Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021.
Getty Images

Police on Sunday continued investigating the death of a Southwest Airlines worker who was shot near an employee parking lot at the airport in El Paso.

Police say they were dispatched to the airport Friday night on an aggravated robbery call and when officers arrived, they found the body of the worker.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In a statement on Saturday, Southwest Airlines said the unidentified employee, who worked at the airport’s ground operations, had been fatally shot while leaving work.

“This is a heartbreaking, tragic loss for the Southwest Team, and we extend deepest sympathies to our colleague’s family, loved ones, and their extended Southwest Family. Southwest Leadership is focused on supporting our employees while we offer our full support to the active investigation being conducted by local law enforcement,” the airline said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Abilene 3 hours ago

Artificial Christmas Tree Shortage Has Texas Tree Farm Ready for Holiday Season

climate change Nov 20

West Texas A&M University Launches Climate Change Study in Alaska

In a statement, El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez offered his condolences to the worker’s family and said his agency was cooperating with police in its investigation.

“The airport remains open as we work with law enforcement to provide a safe flying experience,” Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

El PasoSouthwest Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us