Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that he is suing the Biden Administration for issuing mask mandates for airlines and airports.

According to a statement released by Paxton's office, the suit is being filed alongside the Texas Public Policy Foundation on behalf of Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne.

"President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts," Paxton said. "Now is the time to strike down his administration's air-travel mask mandate. I'm proud to stand alongside my friend Congresswoman Van Duyne and her counsel at TPPF to protect Texans' liberty and the rule of law."

Paxton's lawsuit alleges that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate was unlawfully issued.

Paxton said that the mandate was not authorized by Congress, and the CDC did not put the mandate up for notice and comment, which is ordinarily required for regulations of this kind, but a person's failure to comply with the mask mandate carries criminal penalties.

"Biden's repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hardworking Americans standby," Paxton said.