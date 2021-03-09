Ken Paxton

AG Paxton Expands Winter Storm Investigation into Natural Gas Price Increases

Paxton issues Civil Investigative Demands to 12 companies seeking additional information

Ken Paxton interview
NBC 5 News

Texas Attorney General Ken has issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Intercontinental Gas Exchange, a natural gas exchange that saw massive price increases during the February winter storm that swept through Texas.  

"As we learn more about what drove pricing spikes during the recent winter storm disaster, I am expanding the scope of my investigation to include the natural gas industry as well as electricity providers," Paxton said.

Two weeks ago, Paxton issued 12 Civil Investigative Demands to power companies seeking information related to topics like power outages, emergency plans, and energy pricing.

The 12 companies issued Civil Investigative Demands include:

  • AEP Texas
  • Calpine Corporation
  • CenterPoint Energy Services
  • ERCOT
  • Griddy Energy
  • La Frontera Holdings
  • Luminant Generation Company
  • NRG Texas Power
  • Oncor Electric Delivery Company
  • Panda Sherman Power
  • Temple Generation I
  • Texas-New Mexico Power Company
"These massive price increases impacted businesses and consumers alike and will have long term effects on Texas," Paxton said. "Hardworking Texans who pulled together to get their communities through this disaster deserve transparency and justice." 

Earlier this month, Paxton filed a lawsuit against electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month's winter storm.

The lawsuit came days after Texas' power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state's electricity market.

Paxton's lawsuit accused Griddy of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks refunds for customers. It follows a $1 billion class-action lawsuit that alleges Griddy price gouged customers during the winter storm.

