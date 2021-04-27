Affidavit Details New Sex-Crime Charge Against Former Dallas-Area Country Radio Host Justin Frazell

A former North Texas country radio host arrested last month on a charge of aggravated sexual assault has been accused of another sex crime.

Justin Barrett Frazell, 47, of Mansfield was booked into the Denton County jail Monday on one count of indecent assault, a misdemeanor. He was released a short time later on $2,500 bail, jail records show.

It was unclear whether Frazell had an attorney in the indecent assault case. His attorney in the aggravated sexual assault case could not immediately be reached.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, the accuser told a sheriff’s deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin for an event on Dec. 22. Social-media posts show that Frazell, a longtime morning-show host for “The Ranch” KFWR (95.9 FM), was hosting a “Back Roads Conversation” with a country musician at the venue that night.

