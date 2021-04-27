DallasNews.com

Affidavit Details New Sex-Crime Charge Against Former Dallas-Area Country Radio Host Justin Frazell

The 47-year-old was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor count of indecent assault in Denton County

By Tom Steele, The Dallas Morning News

A hand on top of a sound board
The Dallas Morning News

A former North Texas country radio host arrested last month on a charge of aggravated sexual assault has been accused of another sex crime.

Justin Barrett Frazell, 47, of Mansfield was booked into the Denton County jail Monday on one count of indecent assault, a misdemeanor. He was released a short time later on $2,500 bail, jail records show.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was unclear whether Frazell had an attorney in the indecent assault case. His attorney in the aggravated sexual assault case could not immediately be reached.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

breckenridge 9 hours ago

Texas Bee Attack Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized

early voting 10 hours ago

Early Voting Ends Tuesday for May 1 Election

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, the accuser told a sheriff’s deputy that she was at the Lucky Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin for an event on Dec. 22. Social-media posts show that Frazell, a longtime morning-show host for “The Ranch” KFWR (95.9 FM), was hosting a “Back Roads Conversation” with a country musician at the venue that night.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comcrimeradiojustin frazell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us