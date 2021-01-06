DallasNews.com

Abbott Tells Agencies to Obey Federal Judge's Foster Care Edicts, Sidestep Big Fines

'We must do everything possible to protect children in the State’s permanent managing conservatorship from abuse and neglect,' Abbott said

By Robert T. Garrett - The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered two state agencies to comply with a federal judge’s orders to improve Texas foster care — and quickly, to “avoid unnecessary fines.”

On Dec. 23, five days after U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack found the state in contempt of court, Abbott instructed Cecile Erwin Young, head of the Health and Human Services Commission, and Jaime Masters, chief of the Department of Family and Protective Services, to scurry and meet the judge’s new deadlines.

In a letter, a copy of which The Dallas Morning News obtained late Tuesday, Abbott reminded Young and Masters that he’s the head of the state’s executive branch.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

mega millions 2 hours ago

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $490 Million for Friday's Drawing

Baylor University Medical Center 13 hours ago

Specialized Baylor Team Travels to San Antonio to Help Save COVID-19 Patient's Life

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comGreg Abbottfoster care
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us