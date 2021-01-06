Abbott Tells Agencies to Obey Federal Judge's Foster Care Edicts, Sidestep Big Fines

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered two state agencies to comply with a federal judge’s orders to improve Texas foster care — and quickly, to “avoid unnecessary fines.”

On Dec. 23, five days after U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack found the state in contempt of court, Abbott instructed Cecile Erwin Young, head of the Health and Human Services Commission, and Jaime Masters, chief of the Department of Family and Protective Services, to scurry and meet the judge’s new deadlines.

In a letter, a copy of which The Dallas Morning News obtained late Tuesday, Abbott reminded Young and Masters that he’s the head of the state’s executive branch.

