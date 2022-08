Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group.

Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.

If they both agree on a time and date, the candidates will debate on the campus of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

KXAN will broadcast the debate, along with other Nexstar stations across Texas.

