Abbott Orders Texas Child Care Regulators to Discontinue Licenses of Facilities Housing Immigrant Children

Nationwide, there are now about 17,000 unaccompanied children, according to data provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Picture of Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Escalating his showdown with President Joe Biden, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered state child-care regulators to yank licenses from facilities that house minors who crossed the state’s southern border without papers and were detained.

Currently, 52 state-licensed general residential operations and child placing agencies in Texas have contracts with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement to care for undocumented immigrant children. ORR contracts with about 200 facilities in 22 states.

Within three months or so, Abbott’s move apparently would force them to stop serving unaccompanied minors because the facilities must have state licenses to qualify for the federal contracts.

