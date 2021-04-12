Public Utility Commission of Texas

Abbott Names New Pick for Texas Public Utility Commission

Peter Lake would serve as the commission's chair is confirmed by the Texas Senate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday announced his next pick to lead the state's Public Utility Commission.

If confirmed by the Texas Senate, Peter Lake would serve as the chair of the commission -- a position that has seen a high turnover rate since February's winter storm.

All commissioners on the three-person board resigned in the wake of the storm, including chair DeAnn Walker, who stepped down in early March.

Arthur D'Andrea, who was designated chair shortly after Walker left the post, resigned on March 16.

"Peter Lake has been a diligent public servant throughout his time with the Texas Water Development Board, and I am confident he will bring a fresh perspective and trustworthy leadership to the PUC," Abbott said in a statement. "Peter's expertise in the Texas energy industry and business management will make him an asset to the agency. I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Peter's appointment."

Lake has served on the Texas Water Development Board since Dec. 2015, including the last three years as chair. He has previously worked for Lake Ronel Oil Company and VantageCap Partners.

Lake's appointment is pending Texas Senate confirmation. His term would expire on Sept. 1, 2023.

