Texas governor orders ban on DeepSeek, RedNote for government devices

Texas ordered a ban on the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek on government devices days after the popular chatbot shook investors and the tech community

By Nadia Lathan

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a ban on Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek for government-issued devices, becoming the first state to restrict the popular chatbot in such a manner. The upstart AI platform has sent shockwaves throughout the AI community after gaining popularity amongst American users in recent weeks.

The governor also prohibited popular Chinese-owned social media apps Xiaohongshu, or what some are calling RedNote, and Lemon8 from all state-issued devices.

“Texas will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate our state's critical infrastructure through data-harvesting AI and social media apps,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texas will continue to protect and defend our state from hostile foreign actors.”

The governor's office declined to comment further for this story.

AI startup DeepSeek has rocked markets upon demonstrating its capacity to compete with industry leader OpenAI.

U.S. users also flocked to Xiaohongshu in the days leading up to TikTok's short-lived ban. It's a popular app in China and surrounding countries — such as Malaysia and Taiwan — with roughly 300 million active users many Americans were using it as a replacement for TikTok and as a form of protest against the ban.

Lemon8 is also a Chinese company owned by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. The social media app also gained traction in the days leading up to the original TikTok ban on Jan. 19.

Texas, along with many other states and the federal government, has banned TikTok on government devices. The app's future remains in limbo after President Trump issued an executive order to give ByteDance more time to divest TikTok's U.S. operations.

ByteDance did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

___

Lathan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright The Associated Press

