Abbott Announces GRACE's Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking

Governor Greg Abbott is asking all religions to come together and pray to end human trafficking.

The Governor's Response Against Child Exploitation initiative is hosting a statewide interfaith Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from Jan. 11 through Jan. 17.

The GRACE initiative's week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas, Abbott's office said.

The event serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors, Abbott's office said.

GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

According to Abbott's office, the event will include remarks from state officials, prayer, and a panel discussion of faith leaders and members of the Office of the Governor's Child Sex Trafficking Team.

To RSVP for the virtual kick-off event, please visit bit.ly/2Xj6JJv.