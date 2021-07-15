AAA Texas Reports Rising Gas Prices as Demand Remains Strong

The heat index is not the only thing going up in Texas, as AAA reports an increase in gasoline prices due to high demand this summer.

Currently, the average gas price in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel making it 93 cents more per gallon compared to last year.

In a recent survey, the auto membership service found that drivers in Odessa and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.04 while drivers in the Houston and San Antonio areas are paying the least at $2.78 per gallon.

Following Independence Day travel, the Energy Information Administration reported the U.S. gasoline demand number fell week-to-week from a high of more than 10 million barrels a day to 9.3 million.

With the increase in demand, gas stations are also seeing a rise in crude oil prices, which is the lead factor in what customers are paying at the pump. AAA says crude oil prices have fluctuated this week as OPEC+ members try to come to an agreement on global output.

"The upward trend in gas prices continued for another week, albeit just by a few cents for the statewide average," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a written statement. "And while crude oil prices have been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately, they remain elevated from last year, which is why we are all paying more for gasoline."

For more information on gas prices in your area, visit the AAA Texas site at www.AAA.com/mobile.