High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas

A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday.

Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release.

The release stated that Cancino was unresponsive after suffering the injury and was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Cancino’s mother, Araceli Hernandez, posted on Facebook Saturday morning that her son died, asking “for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life.”

The post also stated that Cancino’s organs will be donated.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Yahir’s family. The Dalhart Community will continue to surround and support them,” Byrd said Saturday afternoon in a statement posted on Dalhart ISD’s Facebook page.

"Out of respect for this student and his family, the District will not disclose any further information."