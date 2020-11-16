El Paso

‘915: Hunting Hispanics' Documentary Film to Premiere in North Texas Theaters

A documentary film about the El Paso Walmart shooting is set to premiere later this week in North Texas.
"915: Hunting Hispanics"

"915: Hunting Hispanics" exhibits interviews with survivors and families to tell the stories of the 23 people killed and 23 injured when a gunman opened fire at the border town shopping center in August of 2019. The film "provides a complete analysis of what happened that day, as well as an exploration of many overlooked angles," according to the documentary's website.

The film's producer, Angelic Silva, says the message of the film is about racism in America.

Authorities say Patrick Crusius confessed to driving to El Paso from his home in Allen to target Mexicans, and just before the attack posted a racist screed online. Crusius, 22, faces state capital murder charges, and a federal hate crime and gun case that could likewise bring a death sentence if he's convicted.

ONLINE: See showtimes and learn more about the film on its website.

