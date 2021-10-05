Hidalgo County

8 GOP Governors to Announce Border Security Plan in Mission on Wednesday

Last month, 26 other Republican governors sent a letter to Biden asking for a meeting with him on border security issues

NBC 5 News

Eight Republican governors are headed to Texas for a news conference Wednesday at which they are expected to announce a border security plan.

A spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), C. J. Karamargin, said they plan to unveil a 10-point border security plan at the briefing in Mission with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Republicans have seized on a record number of immigrants crossing the border this year as a top issue to target Democratic President Joe Biden. The surge of border crossings has happened despite Biden retaining many of the border restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump.

Last month, 26 other Republican governors sent a letter to Biden asking for a meeting with him on border security issues. Ducey’s office said Biden has not responded.

Mission is in south Texas and sits on the Rio Grande River on the border of Mexico. It is about 245 miles south of San Antonio.

