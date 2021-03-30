7 Abortion-Related, ‘Heartbeat' Bills Preliminarily Approved by Texas Senate

The Texas Senate voted to give preliminary approval to seven abortion-related bills Monday, including a controversial "heartbeat bill" that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected - roughly six weeks into a pregnancy.

Each bill still needs a third reading and final vote of approval from the upper chamber - which it is expected to receive - before it goes to the Texas House with the rest of the package.

Senate Bill 8, the heartbeat bill filed by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, does not contain exceptions for rape or incest - an omission opponents consider extreme. The lone exception included in the first of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's two priority abortion-related bills are for medical emergencies. This bill also would make abortion providers face civil liability if they knowingly perform the procedure after a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

