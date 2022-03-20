Houston

4 Teens Shot, 1 killed, in Gunfire at Houston Birthday Party

A party for a 16-year-old girl was taking place when a fight broke out between several people in the parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

Bright flashing police lights
Douglas Sacha via Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire, authorities said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were wounded, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. No suspects have yet been identified by investigators and it’s not known what caused the fight, the office said.

Authorities said one of the 17-year-old boys was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was released with minor injuries. The 14-year-old girl was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl was taking place at a studio when the fight broke between several people in the parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

A large number of spent shell casings were found in multiple areas of the parking lot following the shooting, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy who was released from the hospital with minor injuries was taken into custody on an unrelated aggravated robbery warrant, the sheriff’s department said.

This article tagged under:

Houston
