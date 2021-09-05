Houston

4 Shot Dead in Houston House That Was Set Ablaze: Police

Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home

By The Associated Press

Houston Police Department

Firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a home in Houston on Sunday.

There weren't any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m., may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene, Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range, Finner said. He didn't identify the dead, saying police hadn't yet notified their family.

He said investigators believe the shootings were an act of domestic violence, but he didn't say why they think that.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

permitless carry 17 hours ago

Authorities Worry New Texas Gun Law Will Increase Violence

Texas Legislature 18 hours ago

Lawsuits Begin as Texas GOP Voting Bill Fight Moves to Court

"It's real sad," he said. "When it's innocent kids, it's even more upsetting."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houstontexas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us