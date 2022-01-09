$358K in Meth Seized at Border Bridge in Brownsville

Nearly 18 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Los Indios International Bridge in Brownsville last week.

According to the CBP, when officers inspected a 2003 Ford driven by a U.S. citizen from Los Fresnos, Texas, they discovered 28 packages of meth hidden inside the truck.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $358,908.

"This narcotics seizure is important and reflects the steadfast commitment of our frontline CBP officers to keep our borders secure and protect our communities," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the vehicle and arrested the driver. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.