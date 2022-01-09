Brownsville

$358K in Meth Seized at Border Bridge in Brownsville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Nearly 18 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Los Indios International Bridge in Brownsville last week.

According to the CBP, when officers inspected a 2003 Ford driven by a U.S. citizen from Los Fresnos, Texas, they discovered 28 packages of meth hidden inside the truck.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $358,908.

"This narcotics seizure is important and reflects the steadfast commitment of our frontline CBP officers to keep our borders secure and protect our communities," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

texas governor race 1 hour ago

Gov. Greg Abbott Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign in South Texas

texas 16 hours ago

Officials Review 4 Hour Delay by Police in Response to Shooting of Floyd's Grandniece

CBP officers seized the drugs and the vehicle and arrested the driver. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

This article tagged under:

Brownsvilleus customs and border protection
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us