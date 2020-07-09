3 More TDCJ Inmates Die After Contracting COVID-19; County Jails, Federal Prisons Continue to Battle Outbreaks

Three more inmates have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Meanwhile, county jails and federal prisons continue to battle outbreaks of the virus.

The most recent state inmates to die after contracting the virus are 70-year-old Baldemar Deleon Jr, 72-year-old Raynaldo Perez and 66-year-old Phillip Daniel Tompkins, all of whom had underlying health conditions, according to the TDCJ.

The three deaths bring the total of state inmate deaths related to the virus up to 91. The TDCJ said an additional 26 deaths are still under investigation.

On Wednesday, the TDCJ said they have tested 130,438 inmates and 40,102 employees for the virus. So far, 10,556 offenders and 1,927 employees have tested positive.

To date, nine TDCJ employees have died after contracting the virus.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards said Thursday there were 1,134 inmates in Texas county jails who have also tested positive for COVID-19; 44 of those positive tests are among inmates in the Dallas County Jail where 381 inmates are currently under quarantine.

The TCJS said 1,379 tests for county jail inmates are still pending and that another 7,400 county inmates are being quarantined statewide.

In the federal system, the Bureau of Prisons says there are 68 inmates and three staffers with COVID-ID at Carswell FMC and another two dozen inmates and two staffers at Fort Worth FMC that are infected. Both are medical hospitals in the prison system.

At Seagoville FCI, the BOP reports there are 488 inmates currently battling the virus and another 10 staffers who are infected.