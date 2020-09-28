Austin

3 Hurt When Small Plane Crashes Northwest of Austin, Texas

By The Associated Press

@ATCEMS

Three people were injured when their single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area northwest of Austin on Monday afternoon, Texas authorities said.

Capt. Darren Noak with the Austin-Travis County EMS said that of the three adults aboard, one who had to be extricated from the plane was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He said the other two were also taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said the Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza crashed 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Lotto Texas 10 hours ago

Lotto Texas Rolls to $47 Million Jackpot in Wednesday's Drawing, Largest in North America

Austin 13 hours ago

Austin Man Arrested After Breaking Jewelry Store Window With Scooter: Police

She said the plane was on approach to the Lago Vista airport from from Brownsville, located 370 miles (595 kilometers) to the south. No further details were immediately available.

The FAA will investigate.

This article tagged under:

Austin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us