3 Dead, 9 Injured After Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Motorcycle Club

The accident occurred south of Kerrville in Kerr County

Three motorcyclists were killed, and nine others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wrong-way accident Saturday in Kerr County, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcyclists, part of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, were on Highway 16 south of Kerrville when someone crossed the center stripe and ran into them, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said.

The person who crossed the center stripe and caused the accident was arrested for several counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The club was celebrating its birthday on the ride, according to Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

NBC San Antonio affiliate WOAI reported the three members of the motorcycle club who were killed are Joseph Paglia, Jerry Wayne Harbour and Michael White.

Please keep our brothers with the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in ya'lls prayers. They were on a ride...

Posted by Kerr County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 18, 2020

