2012 Texas murder case is subject of Friday's two-hour Dateline: ‘Down the Rabbit Hole'

The story made headlines in Texas, and it began with the murder of a beloved mother named Mary Ann Murphy. There were multiple suspects, even a confession. But as police learned more, the mystery of who killed Mary Ann grew even deeper.

Dateline's Keith Morrison will weave the details, twists and turns of a 2012 murder case that left a family in ruins, in a new two-hour 'Dateline' Friday on NBC 5.

Friday's episode chronicles the case of Mary Ann Murphy, who was found dead in her home in Humble, after her daughter’s frantic 911 call.

Murphy had been stabbed more than 70 times. Her 16-year-old daughter pointed the finger at a young man she claimed was trying to date her.

That's where it started, but that's not where it ended.

Morrison will take you through the entire case from the brutal murder to how authorities solved the case by uncovering a dangerous romance.

'Dateline' interviews investigators, attorneys and Murphy’s son, who had to deal with the trauma of his mother’s death and wrestle with the knowledge that people he was closest to, cruelly betrayed his mother.

You can watch ‘Dateline’ Friday episode “Down the Rabbit Hole” at 8 p.m. CT on NBC 5.