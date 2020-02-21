Corpus Christi

2-Year-Old Dead After Falling into Septic Tank at South Texas RV Park

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank at Paradise Lagoons RV Resort in Arkansas Pass, Texas

By Hannah Jones

KRIS 6 News

A 2-year-old girl is dead after falling into a septic tank at an RV resort in Texas Wednesday.

According to a report by KRIS 6 News in Corpus Christi, the toddler, identified as Charleigh Nicole Nelson, fell 15 feet into the septic tank at Paradise Lagoons RV Resort in Arkansas Pass.

Nelson's father said the family and neighbors tried to reach the toddler with a rope, but it was too short, KRIS 6 News reported. He also said they tried unsuccessfully to reach her with a backhoe lent to them by a nearby business.

KRIS 6 News reported that crews from local fire departments were dispatched to the area at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. About an hour later, they recovered the girl's remains.

According to KRIS 6 News, the toddler reportedly had been in the tank for more than an hour.

Residents at the RV park said the child was walking on the lid of the tank and it buckled under her because it was not securely fastened, but it has not been confirmed.

