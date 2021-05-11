2 Texas Deputies Killed in Shootout After Chase Leads to Standoff

Two sheriff's deputies were fatally shot Monday night in a Central Texas town after a gunman barricaded himself in a building following a police chase.

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, faces two counts of capital murder of a police officer following the incident in the Concho County town of Eden, according to a report by KRBC-TV.

According to the report, Nicholas barricaded himself inside a building following a brief chase with law enforcement. The standoff ended in gunshots, with two deputies killed and another person wounded.

The names of the officers have not been released.

Nicholas was taken into custody and held on bonds totaling $4 million, the report said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said further details of the shooting would be released later Tuesday.

Eden is located about 200 miles southwest of Fort Worth.