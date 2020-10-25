Montgomery County

2 Killed When Small Plane Crashes Northeast of Houston

Officials say two persons were killed in the crash of a small plane Sunday morning north of Houston.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Woodbranch, 30 miles northeast of Houston.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Grumman American AA-5A crashed under unknown circumstances while en route to an airport almost 30 miles east of the crash site.

Sgt. Erik Burse the Texas Department of Public Safety reported the plane crashed into a stand of trees away from any homes in the neighborhood, killing the two. Identities haven't been released.

