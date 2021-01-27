Austin

2 Found Dead in Austin Doctor's Office After Reported Hostage Situation

A reported hostage situation at an Austin doctor's office has ended with two dead, authorities said.
A reported hostage situation at an Austin doctor's office has ended with two dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

It's unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said, " … I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives."

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night.

