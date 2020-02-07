2 Fort Hood Soldiers Killed in Highway 195 Vehicle Accident

Two Fort Hood soldiers died during a crash crash in Williamson County on Saturday.

Private Eric Christopher Hogan, 19, and Private Anthony Nevelle Peak Jr., 21, were killed in a private vehicle accident on Highway 195.

Hogan, who is from Campton, New Hampshire, entered the Army in June 2019 as a cavalry scout. He was assigned to 12th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood in November 2019.

"The Thunder Battalion is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Private Eric Hogan," Lt. Col. Ronald Sprang, Commander, 2-12 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said. "We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Private Hogan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them in this trying time. He was an important member of the battalion scout platoon and the battalion and his loss is deeply felt."

Hogan's awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Peak Jr., from Mount Dora, Florida, entered the Army in June 2017 as an ammunition specialist. He was assigned to the 9th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood in May 2019.

"Pvt. First Class Anthony Peak was a valuable member of this team and his loss is felt by his friends and the Soldiers of the Saber Squadron and Greywolf Brigade. Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to express our deepest condolences to Anthony's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," Col. Kevin Capra, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said.

Peak's awards and decorations include two Army Accommodation Medals, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating this incident.