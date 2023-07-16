Harris County

2 bodies recovered after children who went underwater didn't resurface in northeast Harris County

By Christian Terry, Cynthia Miranda, Re'Chelle Turner | KPRC

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy patrol car
Getty Images

A family is mourning the loss of two children after authorities said they drowned in the San Jacinto River.

“It’s very distraught. We do have a Chaplin here that is with the family to help them get through this difficult time and our condolences go out to the family,” said Major Jesse Razo with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday regarding a 6-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl, who went missing in a lake near the park. Officials said the children were swimming, went under and never came back up. Steven Wingate visited the park, and said it’s devasting.

“It’s terrible when you lose a child,” he said.

A Marine and Dive Team deployed a robot with sonar capabilities to search the area. It found two bodies in the water. Deputies also used a K-9 during the search.

“Our divers went in and did recover two bodies. They did match the description of the children who were in the water,” Razo said.

Read the full story from KPRC.

Harris County
