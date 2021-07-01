2 Adults, 1 Child Dead After Overnight Shooting in Houston

Three people are dead after a shooting in Houston on Wednesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m.

The suspect, who was in the victim's apartment, opened fire on a family, killing three individuals, police said.

Police said an adult female, an adult male, and a five to six-year-old boy died at the scene.

A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to police, the motive is currently unknown, though police believe the victims knew the suspect.

Police said the shooting is currently under investigation.