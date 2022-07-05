$180 Million To Be Given to Texas Business Owners in New Grant Program

Federal dollars are now available to help boost the Lone Star State's travel industry, still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the Office of Economic Development and Tourism announced that applications will open Wednesday for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR) which will administer $180 million in funds.

The funds, which were received via the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, will be used to provide grants for the recovery of Texas businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality industries that were negatively impacted by COVID, the statement said.

Applicants in the following industries are eligible for a one-time grant of up to $20,000: arts, entertainment, and recreation; food services and drinking places; traveler accommodation; RV parks and recreational camps; traveler arrangement and reservation services; convention and tradeshow organizers; breweries; wineries; and distilleries.

All applicants must submit supporting documents with the application to demonstrate compliance with eligibility requirements.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism will host a series of webinars for specific industry groups to provide more information and answer applicant questions.

The webinar times are as follows:

Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries, Travel Arrangement & Reservation Services, Convention & Trade Show Organizers, and RV Parks & Recreational Camps Webinar Tuesday, July 12, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation Webinar - Thursday, July 21, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Traveler Accommodation Webinar - Thursday, August 11, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Food Services and Drinking Places Webinar - Thursday, September 1, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

To view eligibility, application details, deadlines and to register for a webinar, visit the TTIR homepage.