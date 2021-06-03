18-Year-Old Dies After Being Electrocuted in West Texas Lake

A recent high school graduate died Thursday after he was electrocuted in a West Texas lake, police said.

Trevor Cate, 18 was shocked and sank into the Clyde Lake waters Wednesday night, Clyde police said in a Facebook posting. A sailboat being pulled to shore struck a power line, sending a charge into the lake waters and shocking Cate, police said.

Lake staff cut the power to the line, found Cate, pulled him to shore and began resuscitation efforts, but Cate died Thursday morning in an Abilene hospital, police said.

Cate was a 2021 Clyde High School graduate. Clyde, a town of about 3,800 residents, is 16 miles (25 kilometers) east of Abilene.