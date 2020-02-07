Baylor University

14 Baylor Baseball Players Suspended, Linked to Hazing Incident

The suspensions will begin on Feb. 14, the day of the season opener

banners on the campus of Baylor University
NBC 5 News

The Baylor University baseball team announced the suspension of 14 players Friday.

According to a report by KWTZ in Waco, the players will be suspended for parts of the upcoming season because of their role in a hazing incident that occurred in February 2019.

The university will be staggering the suspensions over the course of three weeks due to the number of student-athletes involved, KWTZ reports.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Dallas 46 mins ago

Dallas Man Executed for Killing 5 Apologized Before He Was Put to Death

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Americans Evacuated From China Arrive in Texas

The suspensions will begin on Feb. 14, the day of the season opener. KWTZ reports that each upperclassman will be suspended for two games.

According to KWTZ, athletic administrators at Baylor said they became aware of the hazing in May 2019 and immediately reported it to the appropriate authorities.

The university said that alcohol and drugs were not involved, KWTZ reports.

This article tagged under:

Baylor University
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us