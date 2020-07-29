Houston

12-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of Texas Woman

By Associated Press

Houston Police Department

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston.

Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area of Harris County, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through the Harris County Juvenile Probation Office. Police spokesman Kese Smith said authorities arrested the boy Sunday.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Police initially believed he was a witness. They say he lied when he told investigators that he spotted a suspect leaving the apartment dressed in all-black clothing.

Smith said he could not say whether the boy knew the woman.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonHouston police
