Austin

11 Austin Officers Disciplined for Actions in May Protests

austin-police-car-generic
NBC 5 News

Eleven Austin police officers have been disciplined for their actions during late May protests over racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the city announced Wednesday.

Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley completed his review of all known complaints and incidents involving his officers during the demonstrations, according to a statement released by the city. The city did not detail the punishments for the 11 officers or the specific complaints that led to the reviews.

The statement said seven additional officers are "currently on administrative duty awaiting the District Attorney's review of their incident."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Austin 12 mins ago

Austin Mayor Went to Mexico While Urging People to Stay Home

covid-19 vaccine 9 hours ago

1.4 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Headed to Texas This Month: Gov. Abbott

Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man's neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn't breathe. His death sparked demonstrations around the world.

In Austin, two protesters were hospitalized with head injuries after being shot by police with less lethal munitions.

In June, Austin City Council members heard hours of testimony from residents on police use of force on protestors, including pepper spray and less lethal munitions. Manley vowed that month to no longer allow police to use less lethal munitions against crowds of protesters exercising their constitutional rights of free speech and free assembly. Austin council members voted to ban the use of chokeholds.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Austingeorge floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us