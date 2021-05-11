10-Year-Old Lufkin Boy Hit by Car While Sneaking Out to Buy Mothers Day Gift

A 10-year-old Lufkin boy was hit by a car while sneaking out to buy a Mother’s Day gift on Sunday.

Police said the boy, identified as Diego Velasquez, told officers that his mom did not know he had left their home on Church Street because he wanted to surprise her with a card and candy.

According to police, the boy made his purchase at Dollar General in Chestnut Village and was crossing the street to go home when the accident occurred.

The driver of a Chevy Malibu was headed northbound on Chestnut Street and side-swiped Diego in the outside lane, police said.

According to police, the driver told officers he did not see the boy until it was too late. He said he attempted to swerve but was unable to prevent an impact.

Police said the driver will not be cited because the vehicle had the right of way.

A husband and wife who witnessed the accident stopped to help the boy, police said.

According to police, Diego was in a great deal of pain, but he managed to tell the husband his address.

Police said the husband went to Diego’s home and notified his family of what happened while the wife stayed behind to keep Diego calm.

Diego suffered an open, compound fracture and was taken to a local hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where he underwent surgery, according to his father, Santos Velasquez.

Diego’s mother, Yanira, is in Houston with him as he recovers from surgery, police said.

A Go Fund Me page has been created by Diego’s sister to help with the family's medical expenses.