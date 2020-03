A 10-year-old Austin boy has set up a hand sanitizer stand, and business is booming.

Miles Barker makes the hand sanitizer himself and sells it it for $3 a bottle.

Barker calls his hand sanitizer "coroNO gel."

"We started to make it and we thought, how about we sell it because since it's sold out everywhere, how about we sell it and maybe make some money," Barker said.

Barker's goal is to make $100, and he says he is nearly there.