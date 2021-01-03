Houston

1 Woman Killed, 3 Deputies Shot Outside Houston Nightclub

The deputies were expected to survive

By The Associated Press

One woman was fatally shot and three deputies were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside a nightclub in Houston, officials said.

The three deputies were working an extra job when they responded to the shooting during a fight in the parking lot of the club after it had closed, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference.

The deputies went to hospitals for treatment and were expected to survive -- including one deputy who was taken in for surgery.

The city's Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters that the woman who died was a civilian who was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Sugarland, Finner said. He was taken into custody. Sugarland is about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

"I don't know what led him to shoot into a crowd with police officers and other citizens," Finner said. "The investigation is still at the preliminary point."

The shooting comes less than a day after Harris County Sgt. Bruce Watson was killed in a crash while driving his patrol motorcycle. Watson, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was on his way home after leading a funeral procession Saturday when he was involved in a collision in Pearland, news outlets reported.

He later died at a hospital. Watson's wife is a Houston police officer.

 Sunday morning's shooting was a "very scary moment at the heels of what we went through just last night," Gonzalez said at the news conference.

 "It's been a tragic night all around," the sheriff said.

