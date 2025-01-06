$1 million scratch-off ticket sold in Dallas

Another North Texan has won $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said Monday that a Dallas resident claimed the third of six million-dollar prizes in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off game.

The ticket was purchased at Buckner Shell, located at 2438 S. Buckner Boulevard, in Dallas.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, now falls into the highest federal tax bracket of 37%. After paying $370,000 in federal taxes, they'll take home $630,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

The previous two winners in this game came from tickets bought in Wylie on Aug. 19, 2024, and in El Paso on July 15, 2024.

The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.