The winning ticket for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot drawn Tuesday morning may have been sold in California but one lucky Texan is a millionaire.

A ticket sold at C's Speedy Mart in Houston matched five of five numbers but not the Powerball. That means the ticket is worth $1 million dollars.

According to the Texas Lottery the lucky ticketholder did not come by the winning numbers by quick pick.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing for the multi-state Powerball lottery are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball number is 10. Lottery officials said the jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion.

It seems the Lone Star State has been lucky several times in the last couple of weeks.

On Nov. 2 a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Round Rock. The ticketholder chose their own numbers when they bought the ticket matching five of five numbers at Jaja Accessories.

And on Oct. 31 two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Houston and Cedar Park. The ticket bought at Reserve by Camco in Cedar Park was a quick pick, while the winning numbers on the ticket bought at Annie Stop N Shop #1 in Houston were picked by the ticketholder.

On Oct. 29 someone bought a quick pick ticket that matched all five of five numbers at the Kroger in Humble, making them a $1 million winner.

North Texas hasn't been left out of the fun. A $1 million ticket was sold in Richardson for the Oct. 24 Powerball drawing.

The next Powerball drawing worth $20 million is Wednesday, Nov. 9. The estimated cash value is $9.8 Million.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.