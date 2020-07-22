$1 Million Powerball Prize Is Unclaimed and Will Expire Soon

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased early this year will soon expire.

A Quick Pick ticket matching the five numbers drawn for the Jan. 25 drawing was purchased at Big Savers Market, located at 3630 Alameda Ave. in El Paso, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched the five white-ball numbers drawn, 2-9-17-36-67, but not the Powerball number, 18.

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday at 5 p.m.