El Paso

$1 Million Powerball Prize Is Unclaimed and Will Expire Soon

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday at 5 p.m.

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased early this year will soon expire.

A Quick Pick ticket matching the five numbers drawn for the Jan. 25 drawing was purchased at Big Savers Market, located at 3630 Alameda Ave. in El Paso, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched the five white-ball numbers drawn, 2-9-17-36-67, but not the Powerball number, 18.

This article tagged under:

El PasoPowerball
