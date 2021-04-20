1 Killed in East Texas Crash of a Small Plane

One person was killed in the Monday crash of a small airplane in East Texas, officials said.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed and burned about 3:20 p.m. Monday in a rural area near the Louisiana line northeast of Tatum, about 135 miles east of Dallas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fatality involved the only person believed to have been aboard, said DPS Sgt. Sara Warren.

No identity of the pilot nor cause for the crash has been determined.