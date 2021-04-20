east Texas

1 Killed in East Texas Crash of a Small Plane

One person was killed in the crash of a small airplane in East Texas

By The Associated Press

police tape glin generic2
File

One person was killed in the Monday crash of a small airplane in East Texas, officials said.

The twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed and burned about 3:20 p.m. Monday in a rural area near the Louisiana line northeast of Tatum, about 135 miles east of Dallas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fatality involved the only person believed to have been aboard, said DPS Sgt. Sara Warren.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Austin Apr 18

Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 3 in Northwest Austin Captured

Harris County 22 mins ago

JFK Awards Go to Texas Leader, Data for Black Lives Founder

No identity of the pilot nor cause for the crash has been determined.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

east Texasplane crashtatum
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us