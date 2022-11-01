1 Killed, 2 Injured in Houston Shooting at Event Attended by Members of Rap Group Migos: Police

Police are investigating a shooting during which three people were shot, one fatally, at a private party at a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday, police said.

According to KPRC New in Houston, police have confirmed that members Quavo and Takeoff from the rap group Migos were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

The Houston Police Department said officers and Houston Fire Department officials responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located in Downtown Houston, around 2:40 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred as the business was closing for the night and a large crowd of people gathered near the front door.

Police said some of the individuals at the scene were involved in an argument, at which point someone started shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead in the walkway in front of the business, police said.

According to police, another male and a female were also injured during the shooting.

Police said both individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were taken by private vehicle to local hospitals.

According to Houston police, the identity of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified and his identification is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police have confirmed that the individual killed in the shooting is a Black male in his 20′s.

