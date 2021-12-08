1 Injured in Shooting at Killeen Mall, Suspect Still at Large

One person is injured after a shooting at a mall in Killeen on Tuesday night, police say.

According to police, a man shot the victim several times at the Killeen Mall at approximately 7:17 p.m.

Police said the victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries and is expected to survive.

The suspect is currently on the run, police said.

People at the mall were forced to shelter in place for several hours while officers cleared the area.

Police finished their investigation at the scene shortly before midnight.

According to police, after reviewing video of the incident, officers are searching for a a white male and was last seen wearing a white beanie, a white mask, and dark clothing.

Anyone at the mall around 7 p.m. who saw a man matching the description before or after the shooting should contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.