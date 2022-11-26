Laredo

$1.5 Million in Cocaine Seized at Texas-Mexico Border

By Elvira Sakmari

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 119 pounds of cocaine at the Texas-Mexico border.

Officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo made the seizure on Nov. 22. Street value is estimated are more than $1.5 million.

“This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It’s a perfect example of their unfailing vigilance in guarding our nation’s borders and protecting lawful trade and travel,” said  “This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It’s a perfect example of their unfailing vigilance in guarding our nation’s borders and protecting lawful trade and travel,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores via news release.

Officers called for a secondary inspection of a tractor-trailer that was supposed to be carrying polypropylene film. Canines and non-intrusive inspections found nearly 119 pounds of cocaine inside.

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

