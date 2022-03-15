$1.1M in Meth Seized at Hidalgo Bridge Border

On Sunday, Mar. 13 Texas-U.S. Customers and Border Protection seized 79 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated worth of $1,100,00.

"Our CBP officers used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Officials say when CBP officers inspected a white Jeep SUV making entry from Mexico, they discovered nine packages of meth inside the vehicle.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) is continuing the investigation.