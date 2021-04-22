Denton County

Texas Motor Speedway Vaccination Clinic Closes Friday Due to Severe Weather

DCPH is currently working to find the best day to reschedule Friday appointments

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

Denton County Public Health has decided to close down the vaccination clinic located at the Texas Motor Speedway for Friday, April 23 due to the threat of severe weather throughout the day.

The forecast shows lightning and possible hail during the hours the clinic would typically be available.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Our National Weather Service colleagues have been a critical planning partner for our clinic operations," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "After several meetings this week, tomorrow's forecast represents increasing risk at the TMS site. In outdoor operations, lightning and hail are particularly dangerous and have forced us to reschedule."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 42 mins ago

Arlington Police Recruits Clean Up Rush Creek

DCPH is currently working to finalize plans for rescheduled appointments and will send details once they are concrete.

Individuals seeking more information or to obtain a spot on the Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist can click here.

This article tagged under:

Denton Countycovid-19 vaccineTexas Motor Speedwaysevere weatherDenton County Public Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us