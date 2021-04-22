Texas Motor Speedway Vaccination Clinic Closes Friday Due to Severe Weather

Denton County Public Health has decided to close down the vaccination clinic located at the Texas Motor Speedway for Friday, April 23 due to the threat of severe weather throughout the day.

The forecast shows lightning and possible hail during the hours the clinic would typically be available.

"Our National Weather Service colleagues have been a critical planning partner for our clinic operations," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "After several meetings this week, tomorrow's forecast represents increasing risk at the TMS site. In outdoor operations, lightning and hail are particularly dangerous and have forced us to reschedule."

DCPH is currently working to finalize plans for rescheduled appointments and will send details once they are concrete.

Individuals seeking more information or to obtain a spot on the Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist can click here.