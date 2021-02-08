Texas Motor Speedway to Provide Another 22,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations This Week

The Texas Motor Speedway prepares for its' second round of COVID-19 vaccinations after administering more than 27,000 vaccines in just three days last week.

Those in line for vaccines stayed in their vehicles and drove through the speedway's parking lot, stopping at tents with the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot.

The 16-lane drive-thru location's only line was the one that required citizens to wait 15 minutes after getting the shot to make sure they did not have an allergic reaction.

The same system will be used again to deliver 22,000 first and second doses starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, according to Denton County Public Health.

The vaccinations will take place Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denton County said the times and dates may change if inclement weather affects driving conditions.

The vaccination site is located at 2401 Petty Place at Texas Motor Speedway in North Fort Worth.

Individuals will be required to register through the Denton County registration portal. You do not need to be a Denton County resident to register to receive the vaccine in Denton County.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only.

In addition, the county is calling for volunteers for future vaccination sites. Those interesting in volunteering will need to undergo a background check and complete a one-hour training course at https://www.dentoncounty.gov/758/Medical-Reserve-Corps.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.