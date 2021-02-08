Texas May Partner With FEMA to Vaccinate 6,000 People Per Day at ‘Super Sites'

Texas will likely partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open two vaccination "Super Sites" in Dallas and Houston, and more could be on the way, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says.

Abbott tweeted the vaccine locations would be open every day and operate for eight weeks, handling up to 6,000 shots per day.

Texas is working with FEMA to create some Super Sites for vaccinations.



Initially it would likely be 2 sites with 5000-6000 additional vaccinations per day, 7 days a week for 8 weeks.



It would likely start in Houston & Dallas -- with possible expansion to other locations. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2021

The governor said adding more sites is possible, but his office did not immediately release further details, including whether that meant Texas would get more vaccine doses or if those sites would pull vaccine from other areas.

The news comes a week after California partnered with FEMA to open two mass vaccination centers under President Joe Biden's push to create 100 such sites nationwide in 100 days.

According to state health officials, nearly 2.5 million Texans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 780,000 are fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, Texas had 9,652 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and a death toll of 38,643.

Abbott tweeted that nearly 600,000 vaccinations were given just half of last week alone. He thanked front line workers in his tweet as well, claiming them responsible for the results.