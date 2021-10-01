Texas Man Gets 10 Years in Plot to Blow Up Amazon Data Center

A Texas man who plotted to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Seth Aaron Pendley, 29, of Wichita Falls, was arrested by the FBI in April in an undercover investigation.

Pendley plotted to obtain a bomb from an undercover investigator in Fort Worth but the device he was provided was inert, the FBI said.

Pendley pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea agreement.

Pendley also told the undercover employee he brought a sawed-off rifle to Washington during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but left the gun in his car and did not go inside the building, prosecutors said. He was not charged with any crime related to the events at the Capitol.

Pendley first disclosed his plans to a confidential informant who notified authorities.

“The public’s vigilance in reporting suspicious or threatening behavior is key to law enforcement’s ability to take quick action,” Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in a statement.