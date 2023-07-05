Texas man found dead after tending to beehives

A 79-year-old man died while beekeeping after White Settlement firefighters were called to a fire on Wednesday.

According to police, they received two phone calls on Wednesday morning. One was to report a backyard fire, and the other was from the victim's son, who said his dad was on fire after he went to go harvest honey.

When the fire department arrived, they located a fire near the beehives and put out the fire. As they put out the fire, the man was found deceased on the ground where the fire had begun, police say.

A witness told investigators that the man went to harvest honey prior to the fire and that he likely used a bee smoker while collecting honey. Police say it's possible that when the bee-smoking device fell to the ground, a fire started around it.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not identified the individual or cause of death at this time.

It's not immediately clear if the man suffered a medical emergency or if the bees swarmed him, police say.

Firefighters and officers who responded to the emergency were stung by the bees but did not require additional treatment.

The White Settlement Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Beekeepers are looking for the queen bee to relocate the bees outside of the city, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.